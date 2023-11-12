The No. 23 Saint Mary's Gaels (2-0) host the Weber State Wildcats (1-0) at University Credit Union Pavilion on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Weber State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Moraga, California

Moraga, California Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Mary's (CA) vs Weber State Betting Records & Stats

The Gaels were 17-14-0 against the spread last year.

Weber State compiled a 14-13-0 ATS record last season.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Weber State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Mary's (CA) 70.7 137.9 60.1 127.6 131.5 Weber State 67.2 137.9 67.5 127.6 135.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Saint Mary's (CA) vs Weber State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Gaels recorded only 3.2 more points per game (70.7) than the Wildcats gave up (67.5).

Saint Mary's (CA) went 13-6 against the spread and 19-2 overall last season when scoring more than 67.5 points.

The Wildcats scored an average of 67.2 points per game last year, 7.1 more points than the 60.1 the Gaels allowed.

Weber State went 10-6 against the spread and 14-7 overall when it scored more than 60.1 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Weber State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Mary's (CA) 17-14-0 15-16-0 Weber State 14-13-0 15-12-0

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Weber State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Mary's (CA) Weber State 16-2 Home Record 8-4 6-2 Away Record 8-8 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.4 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.4 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.