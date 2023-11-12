The Weber State Wildcats (1-0) battle the No. 23 Saint Mary's Gaels (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Weber State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California TV: ESPN+

Saint Mary's (CA) Stats Insights

The Gaels made 45.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (44.8%).

In games Saint Mary's (CA) shot better than 44.8% from the field, it went 15-1 overall.

The Gaels were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats ranked 340th.

Last year, the 70.7 points per game the Gaels recorded were just 3.2 more points than the Wildcats gave up (67.5).

Saint Mary's (CA) had a 19-2 record last season when putting up more than 67.5 points.

Weber State Stats Insights

The Wildcats' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Gaels had given up to their opponents (41.7%).

Weber State put together a 14-6 straight up record in games it shot above 41.7% from the field.

The Wildcats were the 340th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Gaels finished 142nd.

The Wildcats put up an average of 67.2 points per game last year, 7.1 more points than the 60.1 the Gaels allowed to opponents.

Weber State had a 13-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 70.7 points.

Saint Mary's (CA) Home & Away Comparison

Saint Mary's (CA) put up 74.8 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 70.0 points per contest.

In home games, the Gaels allowed 5.5 fewer points per game (57.4) than in away games (62.9).

In home games, Saint Mary's (CA) drained 1.2 fewer treys per game (7.9) than in road games (9.1). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to when playing on the road (40.1%).

Weber State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Weber State scored 9.0 more points per game at home (72.4) than away (63.4).

The Wildcats conceded 66.3 points per game at home last season, and 67.7 on the road.

Weber State made more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than away (32.1%).

Saint Mary's (CA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Stanislaus State W 107-28 University Credit Union Pavilion 11/9/2023 New Mexico W 72-58 University Credit Union Pavilion 11/12/2023 Weber State - University Credit Union Pavilion 11/17/2023 San Diego State - T-Mobile Arena 11/24/2023 Davidson - University Credit Union Pavilion

Weber State Upcoming Schedule