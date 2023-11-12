How to Watch Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Weber State on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Weber State Wildcats (1-0) battle the No. 23 Saint Mary's Gaels (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Weber State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Mary's (CA) Stats Insights
- The Gaels made 45.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.7 percentage points higher than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (44.8%).
- In games Saint Mary's (CA) shot better than 44.8% from the field, it went 15-1 overall.
- The Gaels were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Wildcats ranked 340th.
- Last year, the 70.7 points per game the Gaels recorded were just 3.2 more points than the Wildcats gave up (67.5).
- Saint Mary's (CA) had a 19-2 record last season when putting up more than 67.5 points.
Weber State Stats Insights
- The Wildcats' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.4 percentage points higher than the Gaels had given up to their opponents (41.7%).
- Weber State put together a 14-6 straight up record in games it shot above 41.7% from the field.
- The Wildcats were the 340th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Gaels finished 142nd.
- The Wildcats put up an average of 67.2 points per game last year, 7.1 more points than the 60.1 the Gaels allowed to opponents.
- Weber State had a 13-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 70.7 points.
Saint Mary's (CA) Home & Away Comparison
- Saint Mary's (CA) put up 74.8 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 70.0 points per contest.
- In home games, the Gaels allowed 5.5 fewer points per game (57.4) than in away games (62.9).
- In home games, Saint Mary's (CA) drained 1.2 fewer treys per game (7.9) than in road games (9.1). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (38.0%) compared to when playing on the road (40.1%).
Weber State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Weber State scored 9.0 more points per game at home (72.4) than away (63.4).
- The Wildcats conceded 66.3 points per game at home last season, and 67.7 on the road.
- Weber State made more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.1%) than away (32.1%).
Saint Mary's (CA) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Stanislaus State
|W 107-28
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/9/2023
|New Mexico
|W 72-58
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/12/2023
|Weber State
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|San Diego State
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Davidson
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
Weber State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Benedictine at Mesa
|W 96-62
|Dee Events Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Avenir Centre
|11/18/2023
|Yale
|-
|Avenir Centre
