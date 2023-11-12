The Saint Mary's Gaels (2-0) play the Weber State Wildcats (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Weber State matchup.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Weber State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Weber State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline Weber State Moneyline BetMGM Saint Mary's (CA) (-16.5) 130.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Mary's (CA) (-15.5) 131.5 -2300 +1060 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Weber State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Saint Mary's (CA) covered 17 times in 31 games with a spread last season.

Last season, 15 Gaels games hit the over.

Weber State put together a 14-13-0 ATS record last season.

In Wildcats games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.

Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Saint Mary's (CA) is 26th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (second-best).

With odds of +6000, Saint Mary's (CA) has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

