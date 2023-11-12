Sunday's game between the Saint Mary's Gaels (2-0) and the Weber State Wildcats (1-0) at University Credit Union Pavilion is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-56 and heavily favors Saint Mary's (CA) to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 12.

The matchup has no line set.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Weber State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Moraga, California

Moraga, California Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Weber State Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 76, Weber State 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. Weber State

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Mary's (CA) (-19.2)

Saint Mary's (CA) (-19.2) Computer Predicted Total: 132.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights

Offensively, Saint Mary's (CA) was the 198th-ranked squad in the country (70.7 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was fifth-best (60.1 points conceded per game).

The Gaels were 147th in the nation in rebounds per game (32.2) and second-best in rebounds allowed (26.1) last year.

At 12.5 assists per game last year, Saint Mary's (CA) was 221st in the country.

Beyond the arc, the Gaels were 166th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.5) last year. They were 56th in 3-point percentage at 36.5%.

Last year, Saint Mary's (CA) was 13th-best in the country in 3-pointers conceded (5.5 per game) and 128th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.1%).

Last year, the Gaels attempted 63% of their shots from inside the arc, and 37% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 70.4% of the Gaels' buckets were 2-pointers, and 29.6% were 3-pointers.

Weber State Performance Insights

Weber State was 294th in the country last season with 67.2 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 97th with 67.5 points allowed per contest.

While the Wildcats ranked in the bottom 25 in college basketball in boards per game with 28.2 (19th-worst), they ranked 101st in college basketball with 30.0 rebounds allowed per game.

Weber State put up just 10.6 assists per contest, which ranked 18th-worst in college basketball.

The Wildcats committed 12.3 turnovers per game (224th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 12.8 turnovers per contest (112th-ranked).

The Wildcats made 6.6 treys per game (266th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while owning a 33.7% three-point percentage (204th-ranked).

Weber State ranked 15th-worst in the country with a 37.1% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land. Meanwhile, it allowed 8.2 treys per game (290th-ranked in college basketball).

Weber State took 62.5% two-pointers and 37.5% from beyond the arc last season. Of the team's baskets, 72% were two-pointers and 28% were threes.

