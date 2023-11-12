How to Watch the Super Lig: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, November 12
Samsunspor versus Pendikspor is one of many solid options on today's Super Lig schedule.
If you are searching for live coverage of today's Super Lig action, we've got you covered. Take a look at the links below.
Super Lig Streaming Live Today
Watch Pendikspor vs Samsunspor
Samsunspor journeys to match up with Pendikspor at Pendik Stadium in Istanbul.
- Game Time: 5:30 AM ET
- Favorite: Samsunspor (+130)
- Underdog: Pendikspor (+205)
- Draw: (+245)
Watch Besiktas vs Istanbul Basaksehir
Istanbul Basaksehir is on the road to face Besiktas at Vodafone Park in Istanbul.
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Besiktas (-130)
- Underdog: Istanbul Basaksehir (+340)
- Draw: (+285)
Watch Caykur Rizespor vs Istanbulspor AS
Istanbulspor AS makes the trip to face Caykur Rizespor at Caykur Didi Stadium in Rize.
- Game Time: 8:00 AM ET
- Favorite: Caykur Rizespor (-130)
- Underdog: Istanbulspor AS (+360)
- Draw: (+280)
Watch Adana Demirspor vs Fenerbahce Istanbul
Fenerbahce Istanbul journeys to take on Adana Demirspor at 5 Ocak Fatih Terim in Adana.
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Fenerbahce Istanbul (-115)
- Underdog: Adana Demirspor (+255)
- Draw: (+320)
