The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest versus the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Sunday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Taylor Raddysh find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Taylor Raddysh score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Raddysh stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Raddysh has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Panthers this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Raddysh has no points on the power play.

He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.8 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 37 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and BSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

