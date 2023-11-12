Will Tomas Hertl Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 12?
Can we anticipate Tomas Hertl scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks face off with the Anaheim Ducks at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Hertl stats and insights
- Hertl has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Hertl's shooting percentage is 6.1%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 40 goals in total (3.1 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.8 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.
Hertl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|22:10
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|2
|1
|1
|20:26
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|22:47
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|21:49
|Home
|L 10-2
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|21:04
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:06
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:52
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:27
|Away
|L 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:58
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Predators
|1
|1
|0
|21:53
|Away
|L 5-1
Sharks vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD
