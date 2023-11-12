Can we anticipate Tomas Hertl scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks face off with the Anaheim Ducks at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Hertl stats and insights

Hertl has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Hertl's shooting percentage is 6.1%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 40 goals in total (3.1 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.8 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Hertl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:10 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 20:26 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:47 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 21:49 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:04 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:06 Away L 3-1 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:52 Away L 3-0 10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:27 Away L 6-0 10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:58 Away L 3-1 10/21/2023 Predators 1 1 0 21:53 Away L 5-1

Sharks vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

