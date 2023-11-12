Tomas Hertl and the San Jose Sharks will play the Anaheim Ducks at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, at Honda Center. Considering a bet on Hertl? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tomas Hertl vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hertl Season Stats Insights

In 14 games this season, Hertl has a plus-minus rating of -13, while averaging 20:50 on the ice per game.

Hertl has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 14 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Hertl has a point in six of 14 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Hertl has had an assist in a game five times this season over 14 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 68.9% that Hertl goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 52.4% chance of Hertl having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hertl Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have conceded 40 goals in total (3.1 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 14 Games 4 9 Points 8 2 Goals 1 7 Assists 7

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.