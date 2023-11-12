The Towson Tigers (1-1) take on the Robert Morris Colonials (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Towson vs. Robert Morris Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
  • TV: Monumental Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Towson Stats Insights

  • The Tigers shot 44.7% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Colonials allowed to opponents.
  • Towson had a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Tigers were the 52nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Colonials ranked 126th.
  • Last year, the 71.8 points per game the Tigers put up were 5.0 more points than the Colonials allowed (66.8).
  • When Towson totaled more than 66.8 points last season, it went 15-6.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Robert Morris Stats Insights

  • The Colonials shot 44.3% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 42.0% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.
  • Robert Morris went 15-5 when it shot higher than 42.0% from the field.
  • The Colonials were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Tigers finished 30th.
  • The Colonials scored an average of 69.3 points per game last year, only 2.6 more points than the 66.7 the Tigers gave up.
  • Robert Morris had a 14-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.

Towson Home & Away Comparison

  • When playing at home last year, Towson posted 9.2 more points per game (77.1) than it did away from home (67.9).
  • Defensively the Tigers were better in home games last season, allowing 65.3 points per game, compared to 66.9 in road games.
  • When playing at home, Towson drained 1.8 more treys per game (8.7) than in road games (6.9). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (41.1%) compared to on the road (34.4%).

Robert Morris Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Robert Morris averaged 74.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.8.
  • In 2022-23, the Colonials gave up 3.2 fewer points per game at home (64.9) than away (68.1).
  • Robert Morris drained more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (32.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Towson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Colorado L 75-57 CU Events Center
11/9/2023 @ Coppin State W 70-49 Physical Education Complex
11/12/2023 Robert Morris - SECU Arena
11/16/2023 Houston - TD Arena
11/26/2023 Morgan State - SECU Arena

Robert Morris Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Xavier L 77-63 Cintas Center
11/9/2023 Point Park W 66-56 UPMC Events Center
11/12/2023 @ Towson - SECU Arena
11/17/2023 @ Wisconsin - Kohl Center
11/24/2023 Jacksonville - UPMC Events Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.