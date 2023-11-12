The Towson Tigers (1-1) take on the Robert Morris Colonials (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

Towson vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland TV: Monumental Sports

Towson Stats Insights

The Tigers shot 44.7% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Colonials allowed to opponents.

Towson had a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.3% from the field.

The Tigers were the 52nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Colonials ranked 126th.

Last year, the 71.8 points per game the Tigers put up were 5.0 more points than the Colonials allowed (66.8).

When Towson totaled more than 66.8 points last season, it went 15-6.

Robert Morris Stats Insights

The Colonials shot 44.3% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 42.0% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.

Robert Morris went 15-5 when it shot higher than 42.0% from the field.

The Colonials were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Tigers finished 30th.

The Colonials scored an average of 69.3 points per game last year, only 2.6 more points than the 66.7 the Tigers gave up.

Robert Morris had a 14-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.

Towson Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, Towson posted 9.2 more points per game (77.1) than it did away from home (67.9).

Defensively the Tigers were better in home games last season, allowing 65.3 points per game, compared to 66.9 in road games.

When playing at home, Towson drained 1.8 more treys per game (8.7) than in road games (6.9). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (41.1%) compared to on the road (34.4%).

Robert Morris Home & Away Comparison

At home, Robert Morris averaged 74.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.8.

In 2022-23, the Colonials gave up 3.2 fewer points per game at home (64.9) than away (68.1).

Robert Morris drained more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (32.2%).

Towson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 @ Colorado L 75-57 CU Events Center 11/9/2023 @ Coppin State W 70-49 Physical Education Complex 11/12/2023 Robert Morris - SECU Arena 11/16/2023 Houston - TD Arena 11/26/2023 Morgan State - SECU Arena

Robert Morris Upcoming Schedule