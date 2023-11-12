How to Watch Towson vs. Robert Morris on TV or Live Stream - November 12
The Towson Tigers (1-1) take on the Robert Morris Colonials (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
Towson vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
- TV: Monumental Sports
Towson Stats Insights
- The Tigers shot 44.7% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.3% the Colonials allowed to opponents.
- Towson had a 13-5 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.3% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 52nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Colonials ranked 126th.
- Last year, the 71.8 points per game the Tigers put up were 5.0 more points than the Colonials allowed (66.8).
- When Towson totaled more than 66.8 points last season, it went 15-6.
Robert Morris Stats Insights
- The Colonials shot 44.3% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 42.0% the Tigers' opponents shot last season.
- Robert Morris went 15-5 when it shot higher than 42.0% from the field.
- The Colonials were the 126th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Tigers finished 30th.
- The Colonials scored an average of 69.3 points per game last year, only 2.6 more points than the 66.7 the Tigers gave up.
- Robert Morris had a 14-8 record last season when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.
Towson Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, Towson posted 9.2 more points per game (77.1) than it did away from home (67.9).
- Defensively the Tigers were better in home games last season, allowing 65.3 points per game, compared to 66.9 in road games.
- When playing at home, Towson drained 1.8 more treys per game (8.7) than in road games (6.9). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (41.1%) compared to on the road (34.4%).
Robert Morris Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Robert Morris averaged 74.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 65.8.
- In 2022-23, the Colonials gave up 3.2 fewer points per game at home (64.9) than away (68.1).
- Robert Morris drained more 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than on the road (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (32.2%).
Towson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Colorado
|L 75-57
|CU Events Center
|11/9/2023
|@ Coppin State
|W 70-49
|Physical Education Complex
|11/12/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|SECU Arena
|11/16/2023
|Houston
|-
|TD Arena
|11/26/2023
|Morgan State
|-
|SECU Arena
Robert Morris Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Xavier
|L 77-63
|Cintas Center
|11/9/2023
|Point Park
|W 66-56
|UPMC Events Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Towson
|-
|SECU Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|11/24/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|UPMC Events Center
