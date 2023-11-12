Towson vs. Robert Morris: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 12
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Towson Tigers (1-1) square off against the Robert Morris Colonials (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on FloHoops.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Towson vs. Robert Morris matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Towson vs. Robert Morris Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Towson vs. Robert Morris Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Towson Moneyline
|Robert Morris Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Towson (-9.5)
|131.5
|-500
|+375
|FanDuel
|Towson (-9.5)
|131.5
|-550
|+390
Towson vs. Robert Morris Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Towson went 15-14-0 ATS last season.
- The Tigers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 18 out of 29 times last season.
- Robert Morris put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.
- A total of 11 of the Colonials' games last year went over the point total.
