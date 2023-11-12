The Towson Tigers (1-1) square off against the Robert Morris Colonials (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on FloHoops.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Towson vs. Robert Morris matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Towson vs. Robert Morris Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Towson vs. Robert Morris Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Towson Moneyline Robert Morris Moneyline BetMGM Towson (-9.5) 131.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Towson (-9.5) 131.5 -550 +390 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Towson vs. Robert Morris Betting Trends (2022-23)

Towson went 15-14-0 ATS last season.

The Tigers and their opponents combined to go over the point total 18 out of 29 times last season.

Robert Morris put together a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of 11 of the Colonials' games last year went over the point total.

