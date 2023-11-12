Sunday's game features the Towson Tigers (1-1) and the Robert Morris Colonials (1-1) squaring off at SECU Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-58 win for heavily favored Towson according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 12.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Towson vs. Robert Morris Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Towson, Maryland

Towson, Maryland Venue: SECU Arena

Towson vs. Robert Morris Score Prediction

Prediction: Towson 74, Robert Morris 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Towson vs. Robert Morris

Computer Predicted Spread: Towson (-16.0)

Towson (-16.0) Computer Predicted Total: 132.8

Towson Performance Insights

Towson was 178th in college basketball in points scored (71.8 per game) and 73rd in points allowed (66.7) last year.

Last year, the Tigers were 52nd in the nation in rebounds (34.1 per game) and 20th-best in rebounds conceded (27.8).

With 14.0 assists per game last season, Towson was 105th in the nation.

The Tigers were 182nd in the country in 3-pointers made (7.4 per game) and 49th in 3-point percentage (36.7%) last year.

Towson gave up 7.4 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.2% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 204th and 137th, respectively, in the country.

Last year, Towson attempted 65.5% of its shots from inside the arc, and 34.5% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.7% of Towson's buckets were 2-pointers, and 28.3% were 3-pointers.

Robert Morris Performance Insights

Last season Robert Morris averaged 69.3 points per game (235th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 66.8 points per contest (77th-ranked).

With 32.5 boards per game, the Colonials were 126th in college basketball. They gave up 30.1 rebounds per contest, which ranked 106th in college basketball.

Last season Robert Morris ranked 117th in college basketball in assists, averaging 13.8 per game.

With 12.6 turnovers per game, the Colonials were 258th in college basketball. They forced 12.6 turnovers per contest, which ranked 121st in college basketball.

Last season the Colonials drained 7.1 threes per game (210th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 33.4% (221st-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Robert Morris ranked 64th in the nation with 6.3 treys allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 282nd with a 35.4% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

Of the shots taken by Robert Morris last year, 63.1% of them were two-pointers (72.2% of the team's made baskets) and 36.9% were three-pointers (27.8%).

