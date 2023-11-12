Towson vs. Robert Morris November 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
The Towson Tigers (1-1) face the Robert Morris Colonials (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.
Towson vs. Robert Morris Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Towson Top Players (2022-23)
- Cameron Holden: 14.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Charles Thompson: 12.2 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Nicolas Timberlake: 17.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nygal Russell: 7.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sekou Sylla: 5.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Robert Morris Top Players (2022-23)
- Kahliel Spear: 15.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Enoch Cheeks: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Josh Corbin: 10.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Michael Green III: 9.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jackson Last: 5.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Towson vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Towson Rank
|Towson AVG
|Robert Morris AVG
|Robert Morris Rank
|178th
|71.8
|Points Scored
|69.3
|235th
|73rd
|66.7
|Points Allowed
|66.8
|77th
|52nd
|34.1
|Rebounds
|32.5
|126th
|30th
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.2
|109th
|182nd
|7.4
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|105th
|14.0
|Assists
|13.8
|117th
|142nd
|11.5
|Turnovers
|12.6
|258th
