The Towson Tigers (1-1) face the Robert Morris Colonials (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This clash is available on FloHoops.

Towson vs. Robert Morris Game Information

Towson Top Players (2022-23)

Cameron Holden: 14.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Robert Morris Top Players (2022-23)

Kahliel Spear: 15.5 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK

Towson vs. Robert Morris Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Towson Rank Towson AVG Robert Morris AVG Robert Morris Rank 178th 71.8 Points Scored 69.3 235th 73rd 66.7 Points Allowed 66.8 77th 52nd 34.1 Rebounds 32.5 126th 30th 10.5 Off. Rebounds 9.2 109th 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 7.1 210th 105th 14.0 Assists 13.8 117th 142nd 11.5 Turnovers 12.6 258th

