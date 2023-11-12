The Towson Tigers (1-1) host the Robert Morris Colonials (1-1) at SECU Arena on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops. There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Towson vs. Robert Morris Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Towson, Maryland

Towson, Maryland Venue: SECU Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Towson vs Robert Morris Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Tigers were 15-14-0 last season.

Robert Morris compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.

Towson vs. Robert Morris Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Towson 71.8 141.1 66.7 133.5 135.5 Robert Morris 69.3 141.1 66.8 133.5 137.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Towson vs Robert Morris Insights & Trends

Last year, the 71.8 points per game the Tigers scored were 5.0 more points than the Colonials gave up (66.8).

Towson went 12-7 against the spread and 15-6 overall last season when scoring more than 66.8 points.

The Colonials scored an average of 69.3 points per game last year, just 2.6 more points than the 66.7 the Tigers gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 66.7 points last season, Robert Morris went 10-6 against the spread and 15-5 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Towson vs. Robert Morris Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Towson 15-14-0 18-11-0 Robert Morris 16-13-0 11-18-0

Towson vs. Robert Morris Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Towson Robert Morris 10-2 Home Record 11-4 8-7 Away Record 5-10 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.1 67.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.