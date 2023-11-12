Towson vs. Robert Morris: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 12
The Towson Tigers (1-1) host the Robert Morris Colonials (1-1) at SECU Arena on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on FloHoops. There is no line set for the game.
Towson vs. Robert Morris Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Towson, Maryland
- Venue: SECU Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Towson vs Robert Morris Betting Records & Stats
- Against the spread, the Tigers were 15-14-0 last season.
- Robert Morris compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.
Towson vs. Robert Morris Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Towson
|71.8
|141.1
|66.7
|133.5
|135.5
|Robert Morris
|69.3
|141.1
|66.8
|133.5
|137.4
Additional Towson vs Robert Morris Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 71.8 points per game the Tigers scored were 5.0 more points than the Colonials gave up (66.8).
- Towson went 12-7 against the spread and 15-6 overall last season when scoring more than 66.8 points.
- The Colonials scored an average of 69.3 points per game last year, just 2.6 more points than the 66.7 the Tigers gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 66.7 points last season, Robert Morris went 10-6 against the spread and 15-5 overall.
Towson vs. Robert Morris Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Towson
|15-14-0
|18-11-0
|Robert Morris
|16-13-0
|11-18-0
Towson vs. Robert Morris Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Towson
|Robert Morris
|10-2
|Home Record
|11-4
|8-7
|Away Record
|5-10
|6-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|77.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.1
|67.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.8
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-7-0
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
