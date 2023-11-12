The San Jose Sharks, William Eklund among them, play the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, at Honda Center. If you'd like to wager on Eklund's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

William Eklund vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Eklund Season Stats Insights

Eklund has averaged 17:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).

Eklund has a goal in two of 14 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Despite recording points in four of 14 games this season, Eklund has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Eklund has had an assist twice this year in 14 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Eklund's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Eklund having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Eklund Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 40 goals in total (3.1 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

