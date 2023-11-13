Should you wager on Alexander Romanov to find the back of the net when the New York Islanders and the Edmonton Oilers face off on Monday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexander Romanov score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Romanov stats and insights

  • Romanov has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Oilers.
  • Romanov has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 4.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 51 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.9 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Romanov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 21:51 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 23:39 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 18:54 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 25:23 Home L 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 25:16 Away W 3-0
10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:35 Home L 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:08 Away W 2-0
10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 20:35 Home W 3-2
10/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:09 Home L 7-4
10/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:52 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.