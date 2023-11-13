Will Anders Lee Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 13?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Edmonton Oilers, which starts at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, can we bet on Anders Lee to light the lamp for the New York Islanders? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Anders Lee score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Lee stats and insights
- Lee has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.
- Lee has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 3.4% of them.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have given up 51 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.9 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.
Lee recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|14:50
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:00
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|14:46
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|14:54
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:48
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|17:20
|Home
|L 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Away
|L 3-1
Islanders vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
