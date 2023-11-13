Anders Lee and the New York Islanders will meet the Edmonton Oilers at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. Does a bet on Lee interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anders Lee vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders vs Oilers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lee Season Stats Insights

Lee has averaged 15:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

Lee has scored a goal in one of 13 games this year.

He has two games with a point this season, but in 13 contests Lee has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

Lee has had an assist in one of 13 games this season.

The implied probability that Lee goes over his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lee going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lee Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 51 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-16).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 13 Games 2 2 Points 1 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.