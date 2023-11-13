Anders Lee Game Preview: Islanders vs. Oilers - November 13
Anders Lee and the New York Islanders will meet the Edmonton Oilers at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. Does a bet on Lee interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Anders Lee vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +300)
Lee Season Stats Insights
- Lee has averaged 15:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).
- Lee has scored a goal in one of 13 games this year.
- He has two games with a point this season, but in 13 contests Lee has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.
- Lee has had an assist in one of 13 games this season.
- The implied probability that Lee goes over his points over/under is 41.7%, based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Lee going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25%.
Lee Stats vs. the Oilers
- The Oilers are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 51 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.
- The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-16).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|13
|Games
|2
|2
|Points
|1
|1
|Goals
|0
|1
|Assists
|1
