How to Watch Bills vs. Broncos Monday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 10
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Denver Broncos (3-5) visit the Buffalo Bills (5-4) at Highmark Stadium on Monday, November 13, 2023.
We give more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Bills vs. Broncos
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Bills vs. Broncos Insights
- The Bills put up just 1.6 fewer points per game (26.7) than the Broncos surrender (28.3).
- This season Denver racks up 3.7 more points per game (21.5) than Buffalo gives up (17.8).
- The Bills rack up 35.7 fewer yards per game (370.2) than the Broncos allow per matchup (405.9).
- Denver averages 302.1 yards per game, 31.9 fewer yards than the 334 Buffalo allows.
- This season, the Bills run for 46 fewer yards per game (108.1) than the Broncos allow per contest (154.1).
- This season Denver rushes for 2.4 more yards per game (116.8) than Buffalo allows (114.4).
- The Bills have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (12).
- Denver has 12 giveaways this season, while Buffalo has 14 takeaways.
Bills Home Performance
- The Bills' average points scored in home games (28.8) is higher than their overall average (26.7). But their average points allowed at home (16.4) is lower than overall (17.8).
- The Bills rack up 395.2 yards per game at home (25 more than their overall average), and give up 345.2 at home (11.2 more than overall).
- Buffalo accumulates 283.4 passing yards per game at home (21.3 more than its overall average), and gives up 224.6 at home (five more than overall).
- The Bills' average rushing yards gained (111.8) and allowed (120.6) at home are both higher than their overall averages of 108.1 and 114.4, respectively.
- The Bills convert 50% of third downs at home (equal to their overall average), and concede 43.5% at home (1.8% higher than overall).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bills Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/22/2023
|at New England
|L 29-25
|CBS
|10/26/2023
|Tampa Bay
|W 24-18
|Amazon Prime Video
|11/5/2023
|at Cincinnati
|L 24-18
|NBC
|11/13/2023
|Denver
|-
|ESPN
|11/19/2023
|New York
|-
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|at Philadelphia
|-
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|at Kansas City
|-
|CBS
Broncos Away Performance
- The Broncos' average points scored away from home (19.7) is lower than their overall average (21.5). But their average points conceded on the road (39) is higher than overall (28.3).
- On the road, the Broncos rack up 290.3 yards per game and give up 528.7. That's less than they gain overall (302.1), but more than they allow (405.9).
- Denver's average passing yards gained (196.7) and conceded (323) in away games are both higher than its overall averages of 185.4 and 251.8, respectively.
- The Broncos' average yards rushing on the road (93.7) is lower than their overall average (116.8). But their average yards conceded in away games (205.7) is higher than overall (154.1).
- The Broncos' offensive third-down percentage in road games (39.4%) is lower than their overall average (40.2%). And their defensive third-down percentage in road games (44.1%) is higher than overall (38.5%).
Broncos Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/12/2023
|at Kansas City
|L 19-8
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/22/2023
|Green Bay
|W 19-17
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Kansas City
|W 24-9
|CBS
|11/13/2023
|at Buffalo
|-
|ESPN
|11/19/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|NBC
|11/26/2023
|Cleveland
|-
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at Houston
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.