For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Islanders and the Edmonton Oilers on Monday at 8:30 PM ET, is Bo Horvat a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Bo Horvat score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Horvat stats and insights

Horvat has scored in three of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.

Horvat has scored two goals on the power play.

He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 9.8% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 51 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.9 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Horvat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 20:09 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:22 Away L 5-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 2 0 2 20:06 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:22 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 19:24 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:57 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 2 1 1 20:28 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:50 Home L 7-4 10/21/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:44 Away L 3-1 10/20/2023 Devils 2 2 0 20:47 Home L 5-4 OT

Islanders vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

