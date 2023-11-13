The New York Islanders, with Bo Horvat, will be on the ice Monday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Edmonton Oilers. Prop bets for Horvat are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bo Horvat vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Islanders vs Oilers Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Horvat Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Horvat has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 18:07 on the ice per game.

In three of 12 games this year, Horvat has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Horvat has a point in six of 12 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In five of 12 games this year, Horvat has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 56.1% that Horvat hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Horvat has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Horvat Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 51 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -16 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 12 Games 3 10 Points 5 4 Goals 2 6 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.