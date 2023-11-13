Can we anticipate Brett Kulak lighting the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers face off with the New York Islanders at 8:30 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brett Kulak score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kulak stats and insights

  • In one of 13 games this season, Kulak scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
  • Kulak has zero points on the power play.
  • Kulak averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders have given up 40 goals in total (3.1 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times while averaging 19.8 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kulak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:16 Away W 4-1
11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:40 Away L 3-2
11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 6-2
11/4/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:44 Home L 5-2
11/2/2023 Stars 1 0 1 12:44 Home L 4-3
10/29/2023 Flames 1 1 0 12:48 Home W 5-2
10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:17 Home L 3-0
10/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:57 Away L 7-4
10/21/2023 Jets 0 0 0 13:25 Home L 3-2 OT
10/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:34 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.