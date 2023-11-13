Will Brock Nelson Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 13?
When the New York Islanders square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday at 8:30 PM ET, will Brock Nelson find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brock Nelson score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Nelson stats and insights
- Nelson has scored in four of 13 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Nelson averages 3.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.9%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 51 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.9 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Nelson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|18:01
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:14
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|18:00
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:49
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:16
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Home
|L 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Away
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.