The New York Islanders, Brock Nelson included, will play the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Nelson against the Oilers, we have plenty of info to help.

Brock Nelson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Islanders vs Oilers Game Info

Nelson Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Nelson has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 17:27 on the ice per game.

In four of 13 games this year, Nelson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In four of 13 games this season, Nelson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In two of 13 contests this year, Nelson has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Nelson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he goes over.

There is a 38.5% chance of Nelson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nelson Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 51 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-16).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 13 Games 2 7 Points 0 5 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

