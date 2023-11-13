Brock Nelson Game Preview: Islanders vs. Oilers - November 13
The New York Islanders, Brock Nelson included, will play the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Nelson against the Oilers, we have plenty of info to help.
Brock Nelson vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Nelson Season Stats Insights
- In 13 games this season, Nelson has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 17:27 on the ice per game.
- In four of 13 games this year, Nelson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- In four of 13 games this season, Nelson has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.
- In two of 13 contests this year, Nelson has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.
- Nelson's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he goes over.
- There is a 38.5% chance of Nelson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Nelson Stats vs. the Oilers
- The Oilers have conceded 51 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-16).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|13
|Games
|2
|7
|Points
|0
|5
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|0
