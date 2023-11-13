The Milwaukee Bucks (5-4) have just one player on the injury report, Damian Lillard, for their matchup with the Chicago Bulls (4-6) at Fiserv Forum on Monday, November 13 at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Their last time out, the Bucks lost 112-97 to the Magic on Saturday. In the Bucks' loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with a team-high 35 points (adding 10 rebounds and seven assists).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damian Lillard PG Questionable Calf 22.5 6.0 4.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee), Alex Caruso: Out (Toe), Dalen Terry: Out (Patella)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bucks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI

BSWI and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs. Bulls Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -7.5 228.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.