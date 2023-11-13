Will Cal Clutterbuck Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 13?
Can we expect Cal Clutterbuck lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders play the Edmonton Oilers at 8:30 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Clutterbuck stats and insights
- Clutterbuck has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.
- Clutterbuck has zero points on the power play.
- Clutterbuck averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.2%.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have given up 51 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.9 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.
Clutterbuck recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|7:28
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|10:22
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|10:37
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:55
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:39
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|13:21
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|15:05
|Home
|L 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|L 3-1
Islanders vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
