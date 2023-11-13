Can we expect Cal Clutterbuck lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders play the Edmonton Oilers at 8:30 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Clutterbuck stats and insights

Clutterbuck has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.

Clutterbuck has zero points on the power play.

Clutterbuck averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.2%.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 51 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.9 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Clutterbuck recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 7:28 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 10:22 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 10:37 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:55 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:24 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:39 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:31 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 1 1 0 13:21 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 15:05 Home L 7-4 10/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 3-1

Islanders vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

