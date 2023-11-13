The California Golden Bears (1-1) battle the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Cal vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Cal Stats Insights

  • The Golden Bears made 39.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.6 percentage points lower than the Roadrunners allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
  • In games Cal shot higher than 42.7% from the field, it went 3-5 overall.
  • The Roadrunners ranked 326th in rebounding in college basketball. The Golden Bears finished 351st.
  • Last year, the 58.3 points per game the Golden Bears averaged were 6.4 fewer points than the Roadrunners gave up (64.7).
  • When Cal scored more than 64.7 points last season, it went 3-5.

CSU Bakersfield Stats Insights

  • The Roadrunners' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.8 percentage points lower than the Golden Bears allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
  • CSU Bakersfield compiled a 5-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Golden Bears ranked 317th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Roadrunners ranked 256th.
  • The Roadrunners' 60.5 points per game last year were 9.6 fewer points than the 70.1 the Golden Bears gave up.
  • CSU Bakersfield had a 6-3 record last season when giving up fewer than 58.3 points.

Cal Home & Away Comparison

  • Cal put up 60.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 56.6 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.9 points per contest.
  • The Golden Bears gave up 68.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 73.8 away from home.
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Cal performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.4% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 27.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

CSU Bakersfield Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, CSU Bakersfield scored 64.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 57.5.
  • In 2022-23, the Roadrunners conceded 5.7 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than away (67.8).
  • At home, CSU Bakersfield sunk 4.9 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (3.8). CSU Bakersfield's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.8%) than on the road (27.7%).

Cal Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 St. Thomas W 71-66 Haas Pavilion
11/10/2023 Pacific L 87-79 Haas Pavilion
11/13/2023 CSU Bakersfield - Haas Pavilion
11/16/2023 Montana State - Haas Pavilion
11/22/2023 UTEP - JSerra Pavilion

CSU Bakersfield Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Southern Utah W 73-72 Icardo Center
11/9/2023 @ USC L 85-59 Galen Center
11/13/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion
11/16/2023 Saint Katherine - Icardo Center
11/20/2023 Sacramento State - JSerra Pavilion

