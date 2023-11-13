How to Watch Cal vs. CSU Bakersfield on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The California Golden Bears (1-1) battle the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Cal vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Cal Stats Insights
- The Golden Bears made 39.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.6 percentage points lower than the Roadrunners allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- In games Cal shot higher than 42.7% from the field, it went 3-5 overall.
- The Roadrunners ranked 326th in rebounding in college basketball. The Golden Bears finished 351st.
- Last year, the 58.3 points per game the Golden Bears averaged were 6.4 fewer points than the Roadrunners gave up (64.7).
- When Cal scored more than 64.7 points last season, it went 3-5.
CSU Bakersfield Stats Insights
- The Roadrunners' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.8 percentage points lower than the Golden Bears allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- CSU Bakersfield compiled a 5-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Golden Bears ranked 317th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Roadrunners ranked 256th.
- The Roadrunners' 60.5 points per game last year were 9.6 fewer points than the 70.1 the Golden Bears gave up.
- CSU Bakersfield had a 6-3 record last season when giving up fewer than 58.3 points.
Cal Home & Away Comparison
- Cal put up 60.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 56.6 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.9 points per contest.
- The Golden Bears gave up 68.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 73.8 away from home.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Cal performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.4% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 27.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
CSU Bakersfield Home & Away Comparison
- At home, CSU Bakersfield scored 64.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 57.5.
- In 2022-23, the Roadrunners conceded 5.7 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than away (67.8).
- At home, CSU Bakersfield sunk 4.9 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (3.8). CSU Bakersfield's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.8%) than on the road (27.7%).
Cal Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|St. Thomas
|W 71-66
|Haas Pavilion
|11/10/2023
|Pacific
|L 87-79
|Haas Pavilion
|11/13/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|Montana State
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|UTEP
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
CSU Bakersfield Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southern Utah
|W 73-72
|Icardo Center
|11/9/2023
|@ USC
|L 85-59
|Galen Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|Saint Katherine
|-
|Icardo Center
|11/20/2023
|Sacramento State
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
