The California Golden Bears (1-1) battle the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Cal vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Cal Stats Insights

The Golden Bears made 39.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 3.6 percentage points lower than the Roadrunners allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

In games Cal shot higher than 42.7% from the field, it went 3-5 overall.

The Roadrunners ranked 326th in rebounding in college basketball. The Golden Bears finished 351st.

Last year, the 58.3 points per game the Golden Bears averaged were 6.4 fewer points than the Roadrunners gave up (64.7).

When Cal scored more than 64.7 points last season, it went 3-5.

CSU Bakersfield Stats Insights

The Roadrunners' 41.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.8 percentage points lower than the Golden Bears allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

CSU Bakersfield compiled a 5-6 straight up record in games it shot better than 45.2% from the field.

The Golden Bears ranked 317th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Roadrunners ranked 256th.

The Roadrunners' 60.5 points per game last year were 9.6 fewer points than the 70.1 the Golden Bears gave up.

CSU Bakersfield had a 6-3 record last season when giving up fewer than 58.3 points.

Cal Home & Away Comparison

Cal put up 60.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 56.6 points per game in away games, a difference of 3.9 points per contest.

The Golden Bears gave up 68.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 73.8 away from home.

When it comes to three-pointers, Cal performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 32.4% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 27.8% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

CSU Bakersfield Home & Away Comparison

At home, CSU Bakersfield scored 64.5 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 57.5.

In 2022-23, the Roadrunners conceded 5.7 fewer points per game at home (62.1) than away (67.8).

At home, CSU Bakersfield sunk 4.9 trifectas per game last season, 1.1 more than it averaged on the road (3.8). CSU Bakersfield's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (39.8%) than on the road (27.7%).

Cal Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 St. Thomas W 71-66 Haas Pavilion 11/10/2023 Pacific L 87-79 Haas Pavilion 11/13/2023 CSU Bakersfield - Haas Pavilion 11/16/2023 Montana State - Haas Pavilion 11/22/2023 UTEP - JSerra Pavilion

CSU Bakersfield Upcoming Schedule