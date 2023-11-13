Cal vs. CSU Bakersfield: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 13
The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1) take on the California Golden Bears (1-1) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Haas Pavilion. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cal vs. CSU Bakersfield matchup.
Cal vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Cal vs. CSU Bakersfield Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cal Moneyline
|CSU Bakersfield Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cal (-12.5)
|135.5
|-1000
|+625
|FanDuel
|Cal (-12.5)
|135.5
|-880
|+580
Cal vs. CSU Bakersfield Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Cal won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 19 times.
- A total of 14 Golden Bears games last season hit the over.
- CSU Bakersfield covered 14 times in 29 games with a spread last year.
- Last season, 16 of the Roadrunners' games hit the over.
Cal Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Oddsmakers rate Cal much higher (79th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (281st).
- With odds of +50000, Cal has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
