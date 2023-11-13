The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1) take on the California Golden Bears (1-1) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Haas Pavilion. It tips at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cal vs. CSU Bakersfield matchup.

Cal vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Cal vs. CSU Bakersfield Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cal Moneyline CSU Bakersfield Moneyline BetMGM Cal (-12.5) 135.5 -1000 +625 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cal (-12.5) 135.5 -880 +580 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Cal vs. CSU Bakersfield Betting Trends (2022-23)

Cal won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 19 times.

A total of 14 Golden Bears games last season hit the over.

CSU Bakersfield covered 14 times in 29 games with a spread last year.

Last season, 16 of the Roadrunners' games hit the over.

Cal Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Oddsmakers rate Cal much higher (79th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (281st).

With odds of +50000, Cal has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

