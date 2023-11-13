Monday's game that pits the California Golden Bears (1-1) versus the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1) at Haas Pavilion is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 87-61 in favor of Cal, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 13.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Cal vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info & Odds

Cal vs. CSU Bakersfield Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal 87, CSU Bakersfield 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Cal vs. CSU Bakersfield

Computer Predicted Spread: Cal (-25.2)

Cal (-25.2) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

Cal Performance Insights

Cal was the -3-worst team in the nation in points scored (58.3 per game) and 177th in points conceded (70.1) last season.

The Golden Bears were the eighth-worst team in college basketball in rebounds per game (27.7) and 275th in rebounds allowed (32.5) last year.

Cal was worst in the nation in assists (9.6 per game) last year.

The Golden Bears were the seventh-worst squad in college basketball in 3-pointers made (4.9 per game) and 10th-worst in 3-point percentage (29.8%) last season.

Giving up 7.1 3-pointers per game and conceding 33.4% from beyond the arc last season, Cal was 165th and 149th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Last season, the Golden Bears took 69.1% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 30.9% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 76.4% of the Golden Bears' baskets were 2-pointers, and 23.6% were 3-pointers.

CSU Bakersfield Performance Insights

CSU Bakersfield scored only 60.5 points per game (0-worst in college basketball) last year, but it played more consistently at the other end of the court, where it gave up 64.7 points per game (39th-ranked).

The Roadrunners grabbed 28.7 rebounds per game (326th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 29.3 rebounds per contest (65th-ranked).

Last season CSU Bakersfield ranked 333rd in college basketball in assists, averaging 10.8 per game.

The Roadrunners committed 12.0 turnovers per game (200th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 12.9 turnovers per contest (102nd-ranked).

The Roadrunners found it difficult to accumulate threes, ranking -2-worst in college basketball with 4.3 threes made per game. They ranked 273rd with a 32.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc last year.

CSU Bakersfield allowed 7.2 treys per game (177th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 34.2% (219th-ranked) from downtown.

In terms of shot breakdown, CSU Bakersfield took 75.3% two-pointers (accounting for 80.6% of the team's baskets) and 24.7% three-pointers (19.4%).

