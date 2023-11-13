The California Golden Bears (1-0) will meet the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This contest is available via Pac-12 Network.

Cal vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information

Cal Top Players (2022-23)

  • Lars Thiemann: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Joel Brown: 6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kuany Kuany: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Grant Newell: 8.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Sam Alajiki: 6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

CSU Bakersfield Top Players (2022-23)

  • Antavion Collum: 13.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cameron Smith: 8.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Travis Henson: 8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Marvin McGhee: 8.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ivan Reynolds: 4.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Cal vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cal Rank Cal AVG CSU Bakersfield AVG CSU Bakersfield Rank
362nd 58.3 Points Scored 60.5 359th
177th 70.1 Points Allowed 64.7 39th
351st 27.7 Rebounds 28.7 326th
317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th
352nd 4.9 3pt Made 4.3 361st
358th 9.6 Assists 10.8 333rd
189th 11.9 Turnovers 12.0 200th

