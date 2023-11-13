The California Golden Bears (1-0) will meet the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This contest is available via Pac-12 Network.

Cal vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information

Cal Top Players (2022-23)

Lars Thiemann: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Joel Brown: 6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Kuany Kuany: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Grant Newell: 8.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Sam Alajiki: 6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

CSU Bakersfield Top Players (2022-23)

Antavion Collum: 13.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Cameron Smith: 8.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Travis Henson: 8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Marvin McGhee: 8.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Ivan Reynolds: 4.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Cal vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cal Rank Cal AVG CSU Bakersfield AVG CSU Bakersfield Rank 362nd 58.3 Points Scored 60.5 359th 177th 70.1 Points Allowed 64.7 39th 351st 27.7 Rebounds 28.7 326th 317th 6.7 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 352nd 4.9 3pt Made 4.3 361st 358th 9.6 Assists 10.8 333rd 189th 11.9 Turnovers 12.0 200th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.