Cal vs. CSU Bakersfield November 13 Tickets & Start Time
The California Golden Bears (1-0) will meet the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. This contest is available via Pac-12 Network.
Cal vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Cal Top Players (2022-23)
- Lars Thiemann: 9.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Joel Brown: 6.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kuany Kuany: 9.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Grant Newell: 8.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sam Alajiki: 6.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
CSU Bakersfield Top Players (2022-23)
- Antavion Collum: 13.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cameron Smith: 8.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Travis Henson: 8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Marvin McGhee: 8.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ivan Reynolds: 4.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Cal vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Cal Rank
|Cal AVG
|CSU Bakersfield AVG
|CSU Bakersfield Rank
|362nd
|58.3
|Points Scored
|60.5
|359th
|177th
|70.1
|Points Allowed
|64.7
|39th
|351st
|27.7
|Rebounds
|28.7
|326th
|317th
|6.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|256th
|352nd
|4.9
|3pt Made
|4.3
|361st
|358th
|9.6
|Assists
|10.8
|333rd
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|12.0
|200th
