The California Golden Bears (1-1) host the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1) at Haas Pavilion on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. There is no line set for the game.

Cal vs. CSU Bakersfield Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: Pac-12 Network

Where: Berkeley, California

Venue: Haas Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cal vs CSU Bakersfield Betting Records & Stats

The Golden Bears' record against the spread last year was 11-19-0.

CSU Bakersfield won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Cal vs. CSU Bakersfield Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cal 58.3 118.8 70.1 134.8 128.7 CSU Bakersfield 60.5 118.8 64.7 134.8 125.8

Additional Cal vs CSU Bakersfield Insights & Trends

Last year, the Golden Bears put up 6.4 fewer points per game (58.3) than the Roadrunners allowed (64.7).

When Cal totaled more than 64.7 points last season, it went 5-2 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

The Roadrunners scored an average of 60.5 points per game last year, 9.6 fewer points than the 70.1 the Golden Bears allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 70.1 points last season, CSU Bakersfield went 5-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Cal vs. CSU Bakersfield Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cal 11-19-0 14-16-0 CSU Bakersfield 14-15-0 16-13-0

Cal vs. CSU Bakersfield Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cal CSU Bakersfield 3-14 Home Record 6-8 0-12 Away Record 3-12 4-12-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 60.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 64.5 56.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 57.5 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

