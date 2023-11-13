Should you bet on Connor McDavid to score a goal when the Edmonton Oilers and the New York Islanders face off on Monday at 8:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Connor McDavid score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)

McDavid stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, McDavid has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus five assists.

He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 6.3% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 40 goals in total (3.1 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 19.8 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

McDavid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:41 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 24:33 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 22:40 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 1 0 1 22:44 Home L 5-2 11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 25:35 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Flames 1 0 1 23:26 Home W 5-2 10/21/2023 Jets 2 0 2 20:48 Home L 3-2 OT 10/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 18:01 Away L 4-1 10/17/2023 Predators 2 1 1 17:18 Away W 6-1 10/14/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 26:08 Home L 4-3

Oilers vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

