Connor McDavid Game Preview: Oilers vs. Islanders - November 13
The Edmonton Oilers, with Connor McDavid, are in action Monday against the New York Islanders at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 8:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on McDavid? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Connor McDavid vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -139)
- Assists Prop: 1.5 assists (Over odds: +155)
McDavid Season Stats Insights
- McDavid's plus-minus this season, in 18:37 per game on the ice, is -4.
- McDavid has a goal in two of 11 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.
- McDavid has a point in seven games this season (out of 11), including multiple points three times.
- In seven of 11 games this year, McDavid has had an assist, including one match with at least two.
- McDavid's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of McDavid going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.
McDavid Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders have given up 40 goals in total (3.1 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- The team's -8 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|11
|Games
|2
|10
|Points
|2
|2
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|2
