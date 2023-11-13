The Edmonton Oilers, with Connor McDavid, are in action Monday against the New York Islanders at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 8:30 PM ET. Fancy a wager on McDavid? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Connor McDavid vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -139)

1.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 1.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Oilers vs Islanders Game Info

McDavid Season Stats Insights

McDavid's plus-minus this season, in 18:37 per game on the ice, is -4.

McDavid has a goal in two of 11 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

McDavid has a point in seven games this season (out of 11), including multiple points three times.

In seven of 11 games this year, McDavid has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

McDavid's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of McDavid going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

McDavid Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 40 goals in total (3.1 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 11 Games 2 10 Points 2 2 Goals 0 8 Assists 2

