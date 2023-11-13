The Edmonton Oilers' upcoming game against the New York Islanders is scheduled for Monday at 8:30 PM ET. Will Darnell Nurse find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Darnell Nurse score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Nurse stats and insights

  • Nurse has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has an 8.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On defense, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 40 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Nurse recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:27 Away W 4-1
11/9/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 22:13 Away L 3-2
11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:41 Away L 6-2
11/4/2023 Predators 1 1 0 20:53 Home L 5-2
11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 4-3
10/29/2023 Flames 0 0 0 21:49 Home W 5-2
10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 19:25 Home L 3-0
10/24/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:46 Away L 7-4
10/21/2023 Jets 1 1 0 23:31 Home L 3-2 OT
10/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:59 Away L 4-1

Oilers vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

