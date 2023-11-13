Darnell Nurse Game Preview: Oilers vs. Islanders - November 13
The Edmonton Oilers, Darnell Nurse among them, meet the New York Islanders on Monday at 8:30 PM ET, at Rogers Place. Looking to bet on Nurse's props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.
Darnell Nurse vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)
Nurse Season Stats Insights
- In 13 games this season, Nurse has averaged 22:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.
- Nurse has a goal in three games this season through 13 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Despite recording points in four of 13 games this season, Nurse has yet to post a multi-point contest.
- Nurse has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the 13 games he's played.
- Nurse has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Nurse going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.
Nurse Stats vs. the Islanders
- The Islanders have given up 40 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-8).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|13
|Games
|2
|4
|Points
|0
|3
|Goals
|0
|1
|Assists
|0
