The Edmonton Oilers, Darnell Nurse among them, meet the New York Islanders on Monday at 8:30 PM ET, at Rogers Place. Looking to bet on Nurse's props versus the Islanders? Scroll down for stats and information.

Darnell Nurse vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Oilers vs Islanders Game Info

Nurse Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Nurse has averaged 22:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Nurse has a goal in three games this season through 13 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Despite recording points in four of 13 games this season, Nurse has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Nurse has yet to record two or more assists in a game this season out of the 13 games he's played.

Nurse has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nurse going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Nurse Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 40 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-8).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 13 Games 2 4 Points 0 3 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

