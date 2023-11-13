On Monday at 8:30 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers go head to head against the New York Islanders. Is Derek Ryan going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Derek Ryan score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Ryan stats and insights

Ryan is yet to score through 13 games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.

Ryan has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 40 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 19.8 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Ryan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:03 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 7:08 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 0 0 0 10:40 Home L 5-2 11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:01 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Flames 1 0 1 8:50 Home W 5-2 10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:01 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:45 Away L 7-4 10/21/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:37 Home L 3-2 OT 10/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 10:54 Away L 4-1

Oilers vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

