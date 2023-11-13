On Monday at 8:30 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers clash with the New York Islanders. Is Dylan Holloway going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Dylan Holloway score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Holloway stats and insights

In one of 13 games this season, Holloway scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

Holloway has no points on the power play.

Holloway's shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 40 goals in total (3.1 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have three shutouts, and they average 19.8 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Holloway recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:05 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:08 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:23 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:31 Home L 5-2 11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:58 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:58 Home W 5-2 10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:33 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:04 Away L 7-4 10/21/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:08 Home L 3-2 OT 10/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:17 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.