Will Evan Bouchard Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 13?
Will Evan Bouchard find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers square off against the New York Islanders on Monday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Bouchard stats and insights
- Bouchard has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.
- Bouchard has picked up one goal and six assists on the power play.
- Bouchard's shooting percentage is 7.0%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 40 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.
Bouchard recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|19:55
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|26:38
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/6/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|23:13
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/4/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|23:28
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/2/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|25:21
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/29/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|19:49
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/26/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:17
|Home
|L 3-0
|10/24/2023
|Wild
|3
|1
|2
|18:18
|Away
|L 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|20:13
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|10/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:56
|Away
|L 4-1
Oilers vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
