Will Evan Bouchard find the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers square off against the New York Islanders on Monday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Evan Bouchard score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bouchard stats and insights

  • Bouchard has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.
  • Bouchard has picked up one goal and six assists on the power play.
  • Bouchard's shooting percentage is 7.0%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On defense, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 40 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Bouchard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 19:55 Away W 4-1
11/9/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 26:38 Away L 3-2
11/6/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 23:13 Away L 6-2
11/4/2023 Predators 1 0 1 23:28 Home L 5-2
11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 25:21 Home L 4-3
10/29/2023 Flames 1 1 0 19:49 Home W 5-2
10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:17 Home L 3-0
10/24/2023 Wild 3 1 2 18:18 Away L 7-4
10/21/2023 Jets 1 1 0 20:13 Home L 3-2 OT
10/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:56 Away L 4-1

Oilers vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

