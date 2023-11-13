The Edmonton Oilers, including Evan Bouchard, will be on the ice Monday at 8:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Islanders. Prop bets for Bouchard are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Evan Bouchard vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Oilers vs Islanders Game Info

Bouchard Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Bouchard has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 21:53 on the ice per game.

In three of 13 games this season, Bouchard has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Bouchard has a point in nine of 13 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Bouchard has an assist in seven of 13 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability of Bouchard going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Bouchard Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 40 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 13 Games 2 12 Points 0 3 Goals 0 9 Assists 0

