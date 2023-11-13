Evander Kane Game Preview: Oilers vs. Islanders - November 13
The Edmonton Oilers, including Evander Kane, are in action Monday versus the New York Islanders at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 8:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on Kane in the Oilers-Islanders matchup? Use our stats and information below.
Evander Kane vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)
Kane Season Stats Insights
- Kane has averaged 18:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).
- In three of 13 games this season, Kane has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.
- Kane has a point in six of 13 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.
- Kane has an assist in six of 13 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Kane has an implied probability of 57.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- There is an implied probability of 37% of Kane going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Kane Stats vs. the Islanders
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 40 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks ninth.
- The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 24th in the NHL.
