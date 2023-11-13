The Edmonton Oilers, including Evander Kane, are in action Monday versus the New York Islanders at Rogers Place, with the puck dropping at 8:30 PM ET. Considering a wager on Kane in the Oilers-Islanders matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Evander Kane vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Oilers vs Islanders Game Info

Kane Season Stats Insights

Kane has averaged 18:37 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -5).

In three of 13 games this season, Kane has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kane has a point in six of 13 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Kane has an assist in six of 13 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kane has an implied probability of 57.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Kane going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 40 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's goal differential (-8) ranks 24th in the NHL.

