Giannis Antetokounmpo plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates take on the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Antetokounmpo put up 35 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 112-97 loss against the Magic.

In this piece we'll break down Antetokounmpo's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 28.5 (-111)

Over 28.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 11.5 (-115)

Over 11.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-130)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Bulls conceded 111.8 points per game last season, seventh in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Bulls were 15th in the NBA last season, conceding 43.3 per game.

Giving up an average of 26 assists last year, the Bulls were the 22nd-ranked team in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Bulls were ranked 29th in the NBA last season, allowing 13.2 makes per contest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/16/2023 9 2 7 3 0 0 0 12/28/2022 42 45 22 7 0 0 1 11/23/2022 34 36 11 7 0 0 0

