Will Hudson Fasching Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 13?
Will Hudson Fasching score a goal when the New York Islanders play the Edmonton Oilers on Monday at 8:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Hudson Fasching score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Fasching stats and insights
- Fasching is yet to score through eight games this season.
- He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
- Fasching has zero points on the power play.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have conceded 51 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.9 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.
Fasching recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:36
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|8:50
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/20/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|10:27
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|10/17/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:05
|Home
|W 1-0
|10/14/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|11:00
|Home
|W 3-2
Islanders vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
