Jean-Gabriel Pageau Game Preview: Islanders vs. Oilers - November 13
Jean-Gabriel Pageau and the New York Islanders will meet the Edmonton Oilers at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Pageau in the Islanders-Oilers game? Use our stats and information below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Islanders vs Oilers Game Info
|Islanders vs Oilers Odds/Over/Under
|Islanders vs Oilers Prediction
|Islanders vs Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
|Islanders vs Oilers Player Props
|How to Watch Islanders vs Oilers
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pageau Season Stats Insights
- Pageau has averaged 16:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).
- Pageau has yet to score a goal this year through 13 games played.
- Pageau has registered a point in a game four times this year out of 13 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.
- Pageau has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Pageau's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Pageau going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Pageau Stats vs. the Oilers
- The Oilers have conceded 51 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 31st in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|13
|Games
|2
|5
|Points
|2
|0
|Goals
|2
|5
|Assists
|0
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.