Jean-Gabriel Pageau and the New York Islanders will meet the Edmonton Oilers at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Pageau in the Islanders-Oilers game? Use our stats and information below.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Islanders vs Oilers Game Info

Pageau Season Stats Insights

Pageau has averaged 16:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -7).

Pageau has yet to score a goal this year through 13 games played.

Pageau has registered a point in a game four times this year out of 13 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Pageau has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.

Pageau's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pageau going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

Pageau Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 51 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 13 Games 2 5 Points 2 0 Goals 2 5 Assists 0

