For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the New York Islanders and the Edmonton Oilers on Monday at 8:30 PM ET, is Julien Gauthier a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Julien Gauthier score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Gauthier 2022-23 stats and insights

Gauthier scored in nine of 57 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Gauthier produced zero points on the power play last season.

He posted a 17.0% shooting percentage, taking 0.7 shots per game.

Oilers 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Oilers gave up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 17th in NHL play.

The Oilers secured two shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 22.9 hits and 12.6 blocked shots per game.

Gauthier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 10/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:58 Away L 3-1

Islanders vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

