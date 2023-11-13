On Monday at 8:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders clash with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Kyle Palmieri going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Palmieri stats and insights

  • Palmieri has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Palmieri averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.

Oilers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 51 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.9 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Palmieri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:44 Home L 4-1
11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:28 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 4-2
11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:29 Home L 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 17:17 Away W 3-0
10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 18:35 Home L 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 18:29 Away W 2-0
10/26/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:08 Home W 3-2
10/24/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:40 Home L 7-4
10/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 3-1

Islanders vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

