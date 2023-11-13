Will Kyle Palmieri Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 13?
On Monday at 8:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders clash with the Edmonton Oilers. Is Kyle Palmieri going to score a goal in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Palmieri stats and insights
- Palmieri has scored in three of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- Palmieri averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.
Oilers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 51 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.9 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.
Palmieri recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:44
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/9/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:28
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|19:01
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:29
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|17:17
|Away
|W 3-0
|10/30/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/28/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|18:29
|Away
|W 2-0
|10/26/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:08
|Home
|W 3-2
|10/24/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|18:40
|Home
|L 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Away
|L 3-1
Islanders vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
