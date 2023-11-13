Kyle Palmieri and the New York Islanders will play the Edmonton Oilers at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. There are prop bets for Palmieri available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Islanders vs Oilers Game Info

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

Palmieri's plus-minus this season, in 17:38 per game on the ice, is -4.

Palmieri has a goal in three of 13 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Palmieri has registered a point in a game seven times this year out of 13 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Palmieri has an assist in four of 13 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 46.5% that Palmieri goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Palmieri having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 51 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 13 Games 1 8 Points 0 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

