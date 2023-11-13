On Monday at 8:30 PM ET, the Edmonton Oilers go head to head against the New York Islanders. Is Leon Draisaitl going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Draisaitl stats and insights

In four of 13 games this season, Draisaitl has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

Draisaitl has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.

He has an 11.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 40 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Draisaitl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:52 Away W 4-1 11/9/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:36 Away L 3-2 11/6/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 15:41 Away L 6-2 11/4/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:01 Home L 5-2 11/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 25:58 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Flames 2 0 2 24:55 Home W 5-2 10/26/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:16 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Wild 2 0 2 22:38 Away L 7-4 10/21/2023 Jets 2 0 2 23:41 Home L 3-2 OT 10/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:32 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.