Leon Draisaitl will be on the ice when the Edmonton Oilers and New York Islanders meet at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. Does a wager on Draisaitl interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +125)

1.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Oilers vs Islanders Game Info

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights

Draisaitl's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:57 per game on the ice, is -2.

Draisaitl has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 13 games played, including multiple goals once.

Draisaitl has a point in eight games this season (out of 13), including multiple points five times.

Draisaitl has an assist in six of 13 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Draisaitl goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Draisaitl going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 59.8%.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 40 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 13 Games 2 15 Points 2 5 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

