Leon Draisaitl Game Preview: Oilers vs. Islanders - November 13
Leon Draisaitl will be on the ice when the Edmonton Oilers and New York Islanders meet at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. Does a wager on Draisaitl interest you? Our stats and information can help.
Leon Draisaitl vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)
Oilers vs Islanders Game Info
|Oilers vs Islanders Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Islanders Prediction
|Oilers vs Islanders Betting Trends & Stats
|Oilers vs Islanders Player Props
|How to Watch Oilers vs Islanders
Draisaitl Season Stats Insights
- Draisaitl's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:57 per game on the ice, is -2.
- Draisaitl has netted a goal in a game four times this year in 13 games played, including multiple goals once.
- Draisaitl has a point in eight games this season (out of 13), including multiple points five times.
- Draisaitl has an assist in six of 13 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.
- The implied probability is 44.4% that Draisaitl goes over his points prop total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Draisaitl going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 59.8%.
Draisaitl Stats vs. the Islanders
- On defense, the Islanders are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 40 goals in total (3.1 per game) which ranks ninth.
- The team's -8 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|13
|Games
|2
|15
|Points
|2
|5
|Goals
|1
|10
|Assists
|1
