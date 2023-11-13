The Milwaukee Bucks, Malik Beasley included, match up versus the Chicago Bulls on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Beasley totaled in his last game, which ended in a 112-97 loss versus the Magic.

With prop bets in place for Beasley, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-130)

Over 7.5 (-130) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+112)

Over 3.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-159)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were seventh in the NBA last year, allowing 111.8 points per contest.

The Bulls were the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA last season, allowing 43.3 boards per contest.

The Bulls were the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 26.

Looking at three-point defense, the Bulls were 29th in the NBA last year, allowing 13.2 makes per game.

Malik Beasley vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 10 0 1 1 0 0 2 3/26/2023 28 18 3 2 6 0 0 1/7/2023 16 2 0 5 0 0 0 11/28/2022 33 11 3 4 3 0 2

