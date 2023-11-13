When the New York Islanders play the Edmonton Oilers on Monday at 8:30 PM ET, will Mathew Barzal score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Barzal stats and insights

Barzal has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

Barzal's shooting percentage is 4.3%, and he averages 3.5 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are giving up 51 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.9 hits and 11.3 blocked shots per game.

Barzal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:46 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 19:12 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 24:43 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 21:08 Home L 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:56 Away W 3-0 10/30/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:56 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:52 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 1 0 1 16:29 Home W 3-2 10/24/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 21:05 Home L 7-4 10/21/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:03 Away L 3-1

Islanders vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

