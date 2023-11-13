Mathew Barzal and the New York Islanders will play the Edmonton Oilers at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. Looking to bet on Barzal's props versus the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mathew Barzal vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Islanders vs Oilers Game Info

Barzal Season Stats Insights

Barzal has averaged 19:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -2).

Barzal has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 13 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Barzal has registered a point in a game eight times this year out of 13 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Barzal has an assist in seven of 13 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Barzal hits the over on his points over/under is 61.7%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Barzal going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Barzal Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 51 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

The team's -16 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 13 Games 2 9 Points 2 2 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

